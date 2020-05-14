Actor Michael Madhu, Sandalwood’s Popular Comedian, Dies Of Heart Attack

Kannada Actor Michael Madhu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Michael Madhu was one of the popular actors in Sandalwood. He was widely known for portraying comedy roles. The news of his demise has come as a shock to all the members in the Kannada film industry and also his fans. Michael Madhu died on May 13 after suffering from a heart attack. As per a report in Zoom, the actor was rushed to the KIMS Hospital in Bengaluru after he suddenly collapsed at his home. Malayalam Actor Ravi Vallathol, 67, Passed Away at Residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Michael Madhu, in his career spanning of almost two decades, has acted in more than 300 films. Some of his notable works include Bhajarangi, Shhh! and Ashwamedha. Besides being an impeccable actor, especially his perfect comic timings, Michael was also passionate about dancing and was huge fan of Michael Jackson. This was one of the major reasons why he added Michael to his name. He had entered the film industry with an aim to become a popular choreographer, but destiny had something else in store for him. Michael Madhu is survived by his wife and two daughters. Bullet Prakash, Kannada Comedian and Former Bigg Boss Contestant Dies Due To Liver Infection.

Fans of Michael Madhu have been sharing condolences on social media ever since the news of his death hit the internet. As per a report in TOI, the actor’s last rites will take place today. The year 2020 has turned out to be shocking for the members in the film industry. The world of cinema has lost some of the finest actors across industries. It includes Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Bullet Prakash, Ravi Vallathol, and many others.