Malayalam Actor Ravi Vallathol, 67, Passed Away at Residence in Thiruvananthapuram

Ravi Vallathol Dead (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular Malayalam TV serial actor Ravi Vallathol passed away at his residence, here on Saturday. The actor, 67, was unwell for the last couple of years and succumbed to his age-related illness on April 25. He is survived by his wife Geetha Lakshmi. Though he began in the Malayalam film industry as a lyricist and then as an actor, he was a favourite among the TV audience. Attoor Ravi Verma, Renowned Malayalam Poet and Translator, Passed Away at 88.

He has also authored short stories besides acting in 47 films and over a hundred TV serials in over a quarter of a century. Son of hugely popular writer and drama artiste T.N.Gopinathan Nair, Vallathol is also the nephew of legendary poet Mahakavi Vallathol Narayana Menon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor and said it's a huge loss to both the TV and film industry.

The actor had stopped working in movies and TV serials due to his bad health condition. Some of his popular works were Season, Godfather, Chathurangam, Vidheyan, Kottayam Kunjachan, Idukki Gold and many more. He was also conferred with Kerala State Award for best actor in the television series, American Dreams (2003).

(With inputs from IANS)