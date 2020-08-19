Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar recently took to social media to share a picture of herself after undergoing an eye operation and revealed that she will be staying off Twitter for a bit. The actress and National spokesperson for Congress took to Twitter to reveal that she recently went under the knife for her eye and also posted a picture with a bandage over her eyelid. The actress' post has been receiving several 'get well soon' messages from her followers who have been wishing her a speedy recovery. Pa Ranjith, Khushbu Sundar and Other South Celebs Voice Against Police Brutality, Demand Justice For Jayaraj and Fenix.

Taking to Twitter, the actress-politician wrote, "Hi friends, will be inactive for a while as I had to go under a knife for my eye this morning.. promise to be back soon. Take care, wear a mask if heading out and maintain a distance." Sundar's post received reactions from several of her followers including the likes of Szarita Laitphlang, regional Coordinator East Zone All India Professionals Congress who wrote, "Get well soon Akka. Much love always." Also, trade analyst Ramesh Bala commented on Khushbu Sundar's post wishing her speedy recovery. It is still unknown as to what operation the actress underwent. Khushbu Issues Clarification On Twitter Over Leaked Voice Note About Journalists (View Posts).

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

Hi friends, will be inactive for a while as I had to go under a knife for my eye this morning.. promise to be back soon. Take care, wear a mask if heading out and maintain a distance. ❤ pic.twitter.com/K7d5plvsym — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) August 19, 2020

Khushbu has starred in over 200 films in multiple regional languages before venturing into politics. The actor-politician is known to be an active persona on social media and is often seen voicing her opinions on news of the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).