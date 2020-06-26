We have been witnessing a severe outrage against police brutality in the US against George Floyd. The cops pinned down George to death and that initiated worldwide protests under 'Black Lives Matter.' In India, now an equally horrific incident was reported related to police brutality. A father-son duo, Jayaraj and Fenix, in from Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu were allegedly tortured by the police that led to their death. The incident is getting slammed all over the social media and several south cinema celebs have reacted to it.

Jayaraj (59) and Fenix (31) were taken away by Sathankulam police for questioning. They had reportedly kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown phase. They were allegedly taken into the custody and tortured brutally by the police and beaten to death. Netizens and celebs are demanding justice for them and people to voice against police brutality as much as they did for George Floyd. Here are some of the tweets of the celebs.

They were taken to Kovilpatti General Hospital soon. However, Fenix died on June 22 while Jeyaram lost his life on June 23.  Twitter is abuzz with the hashtag #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix. The investigation of this case is still underway.

