Khushbu Issues Clarification On Twitter Over Leaked Voice Note About Journalists (View Posts)

Khushbu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Khushbu is widely known for her works in South Cinema. This popular actress has reportedly landed in a soup after a voice note of her talking about journalists got leaked to the media. As per a report in TOI, Khushbu sent this voice recording on a WhatsApp group comprising of television producers. The report states that in the voice message Khushbu stated how the media has nothing to cover apart from coronavirus related stories and how they would be wanting to publish stories about celebs once the shooting (TV serials) resumes. Khushbu has issued clarification over it in a series of tweets and mentioned how her intentions were clear and she did not mean to hurt the journalists. South Actress Khushbu Shocked to Know Movie Theatres In Georgia Are Reopening Next Week (Read Tweet).

Khushbu was heard saying, “More importantly, press people will somehow turn up. So, make sure you don't give them a chance to take photos or videos. They are waiting to rip us apart. ‘Presskaaran’ doesn’t have any news other the COVID right now. So, they would be waiting to publish something about us once shooting resumes. So, please take care.” The actress issued clarification over the leaked voice note on June 9. She wrote, “My voice message, an edited version, regarding the press is making rounds. It has gone from our producers group n I am ashamed to say we have such cheap minds among us. My intentions were clear n not meant to disrespect the press. Its a tone you speak within friends.” Thalaivar 168 Cast: Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Join Rajinikanth Starrer; View Pics from Puja Ceremony.

Clarification Issued By Khushbu Over Leaked Voice Note

My voice message, an edited version, regarding the press is making rounds. It has gone from our producers group n I am ashamed to say we have such cheap minds among us. My intentions were clear n not meant to disrespect the press. Its a tone you speak within friends. 1/1 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

My respect for the press is for all to see and journalists can vouch for that. Not even once in my 34yrs of cinema they would have ever seen or heard me speaking to them nor about them in disrespect. The voice message is half. But my sincere apologies if I have hurt any of you 🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

Very unfortunately you realize those who you work for are the ones who try and stab you behind your back. I know which producer has done this..but i shall not name them. My silence and forgiveness is their biggest punishment. There is lot more to be done and I shall continue.😊🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 9, 2020

As per reports, Khushbu has been holding meetings with the Tamil Nadu government regarding the television serial shoots. After more than two months, the shooting of TV serials resumed yesterday.