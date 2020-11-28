Om Raut's upcoming project Adipurush starring Parbhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana has finally got its Sita. Yes, as per the latest report, Kriti Sanon might be seen essaying the role of Sita in this mythological film. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers have finalised Kriti as the leading lady and she has also given her nod. The magnum opus is said to go on floors from next year. "After considering several top names, from both Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity," revealed a source close to the development to the portal. Adipurush: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Starrer to Hit the Screens on August 11, 2022 (View Post).

It was after Prabhas and Saif's posters as protagonist and antagonist were out, speculations were rife about who will play Sita in the tale? Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani were a few names that popped. Not just this, it was also rumoured that Anushka Shetty might reunite with Prabhas after their hit film Baahubali. But now, reportedly, it's Kriti Sanon who has bagged the role. Adipurush: Prabhas Announces His Next with Tanhaji Director Om Raut and Fans Cannot Keep Calm (View Tweets).

Adipurush will be shot against a chroma screen, “Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale." the source added.

Even though it is almost clear that Kriti is Sita in the flick, nothing as sorts has been confirmed by the makers yet. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kruti Sanon has many films in her kitty which includes Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Panday, a yet-to-be-announced Bhediya and Mimi. Stay tuned!

