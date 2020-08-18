Prabhas is on a signing spree and his announcements are only getting grander with time. After starring in SS Rajamouli's great epic, Baahubali, the actor preferred being a part of suave actioner in Saaho. He later signed a soft-hearted love story with Radhe Shyam and has Nag Ashwin's next with Deepika Padukone. However, to make things more interesting, the actor went ahead and signed Tanhaji director, Om Raut's next outing, Adipirush based on Ramayana. While more details on the same are awaited, we are glad to see this collaboration happening and so are the actor's fans. Adipurush: Prabhas' Next Film Is With Om Raut And It's A 3D Epic Action Drama (Read Details).

Prabhas fans are currently going berserk over his new announcement which came on the early morning of August 18. The shooting of this epic 3D action drama will start only after Prabhas wraps his previous commitments. The movie backed by Bhushan Kumar's T Series will be mounted on a huge scale and this would also mark his second-period outing after Rajamouli's magnum opus. Prabhas fans are certainly celebrating the occasion and their happy reactions can be found below. Adipurush: Prabhas To Play The Titular Role In Om Raut’s Next Film, Actor Shares The Poster Of The 3D Action-Drama On Instagram (View Pic).

Om Raut's Next Will Be Bigger than Tanhaji

Kannada Fans Have a Special Reason to Rejoice

Goosebumps already!

Goosebumps in every Shot Guaranteed Prabhas Eyes Will play a Major role 🔥 #Adipurush #RadheShyam #Prabhas — Darlingsurya ™💕 (@darlingsurya999) August 18, 2020

The Announcement that Made Your Day

After Baahubali, Another Period Drama for Prabhas

#Adipurush - a magnum opus 3D feature film Will be a lavish production, excellent action sets & unparalleled VFX work After #Baahubali, #Prabhas in an epic character again, based on the most popular chapter of Indian culture#Prabhas22, 2022 release. Shoot to begin in 2021👍 pic.twitter.com/enPLRJbz0Q — 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘀 🧢 (@PrabhasNandan) August 18, 2020

Prabhas as Ram in Ramayana

The Truest Form of Reaction

True That

The shooting of Adipurush is expected to begin in 2021 and the film will be released in 2022. The filmmaker is currently busy locking down the script and getting other things in order which also includes finalising his leading lady. Who do you think should star in this period drama with Prabhas? Should he collaborate with Anushka Shetty once again? Do drop in your suggestions by tweeting us @latestly.

