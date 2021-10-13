Ahaana Krisha, daughter of Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar and Sindhu Krishna, has turned a year older on October 13. She celebrates her 26th birthday today! She made her acting debut in 2014 with the film Njan Steve Lopez. But you’d be amazed to know that this young star was offered female lead roles when she was still in school. She was offered roles in Annayum Rasoolum and also a Dulquer Salmaan movie. Although Ahaana has done only a few films, she has left a huge impact on the audience. She is loved for her flawless performance on the big screen and also for her impeccable style. Ahaana Krishna's Sarcastic Viral Video 'Love Letter To Cyber Bullies' Outlines How One Must Deal With Faceless Online Trolls (Watch Video).

Well, if you want to catch a glimpse of Ahaana Krishna’s off-screen world, you got to check out her Instagram feed. It is all about her family, vacay, work, fashion and many nostalgic moments with her loved ones. There are numerous fun, emotional, heartwarming moments that Ahaana has shared on Insta. Her travel and fashion diaries too will leave you inspired. On the occasion of Ahaana’s birthday, let’s a look at some of the pictures on her Insta feed:

Father And Daughter Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Memories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Birthday Celebration Post From Last Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Ms Cutie Pie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

One With Mommy Dearest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Familia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

From Maldives Trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

This Was When Ahaana Was In 10th Grade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Her Travel Diaries Are Way Too Attractive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

It Is All About Grace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Summer Of 2009

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

BEAUTY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Didn’t those pictures make you smile or go aww and wow? Well, that’s Ahaana Krishna’s colourful, fun-filled profile giving only good vibes. Here’s wishing the beauty a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).