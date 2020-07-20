While trolls are utilising their free time during the lockdown to attack any and every person passing by on social media, Malayalam actress Aahana Krishna, utilised her free time to write these faceless, jobless online trolls a love letter. Yes, you read it correctly. Making optimum use of her free time, Ahaana wrote a virtual love letter to cyberbullies and its the coolest video out there. Happy Onam 2019! Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Other South Stars Extend Heartfelt Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion! View Pics.

In the viral video, Ahaana called these trolls 'torrentially damaged' and 'jokers' and also doled out advice that it's the trolls who are showing their true personality and not the ones who are being trolled. And we must say, it is a powerful video. Rhea Chakraborty Files Complaint at Santacruz Police Station Against Two Instagram Account Holders for Threatening Her; ‘An Offence Has Been Registered’, Confirms DCP Abhishek Trimukhe.

Check It Out Below:

In her video, Ahaana mentioned how she too has been at the receiving end of cyberbullying went on to claim that she felt bad for these trolls instead of feeling bad about what they wrote for her. She also went on to label trolls as sick, which in our opinion is very very true. And as for the sarcasm-laced video, we are in love with it.

