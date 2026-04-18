Siddharth Venugopal, a well-known face in the Malayalam television industry, passed away on Saturday at the age of 41. The actor had been battling a prolonged illness for the last two years. His death has prompted a wave of tributes from the entertainment community, where he was highly regarded for his roles in several popular soap operas. Asha Bhosle Demise: Veteran Actress Mumtaz Pens Note for Legendary Singer, Says 'Some Bonds Live Quietly Within the Heart' (See Post).

Malayalam TV Actor Siddharth Venugopal No More

Venugopal had been undergoing treatment for cancer, a battle he fought alongside a dedicated support system within the industry. News of his passing was confirmed by veteran actress Seema G Nair, who shared an emotional post on Instagram on April 18.

Nair, known for her philanthropic work and support of ailing artists, had been closely assisting Venugopal with his medical care. In her tribute, she expressed deep sorrow, noting that "all hopes have faded" and that the actor had finally moved to a "painless world" after years of physical suffering.

Seema G Nair Confirms Siddharth Venugopals Demise on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema G Nair (@seemagnairactressofficial)

Industry Tributes for Siddharth Venugopal and Career Highlights

Fellow actor Kishor Sathya also paid tribute to the late artist, highlighting Venugopal’s presence in the television sector and the community's efforts to support his health. Sathya praised Seema G Nair for her "kind heart" in caring for Venugopal, drawing parallels to the industry's past support for other actors facing health crises.

Hailing from Chalakudy in the Thrissur district, Venugopal discovered his passion for performance during his college years. He entered the entertainment world as a presenter before finding success in television serials. He was best recognised for his performances in popular shows such as Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam.

Siddharth Venugopal's Personal Life and Legacy

Siddharth Venugopal is survived by his mother and his younger brother. His death marks a significant loss for the Malayalam television fraternity, particularly for those who followed his transition from a young presenter to a seasoned actor. ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Michael Patrick Dies at 35 After Three-Year Battle With Motor Neuron Disease.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family shortly. Fans and colleagues continue to share their condolences on social media, remembering him for his talent and the resilience he showed during his long illness.

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