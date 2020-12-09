Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV, who are fondly known called as NisChay by fans, are busy with their pre-wedding festivities. Ahead of their grand wedding, the latest pictures that have set the internet on fire are the ones from their haldi ceremony. The couple has twinned in yellow coloured outfit and have kept their looks simple yet gone the traditional way. From the pictures it is pretty clear that the soon-to-be husband and wife duo are having a great time at their haldi ceremony. #NisChay Wedding: Pictures From Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Mehendi Ceremony Take The Internet By Storm!

There are a few videos as well that have gone viral across social media platforms from #NisChay’s haldi ceremony and one cannot miss the great beats of dhol being played in the background. This haldi function seems to be a fun soiree just like other pre-wedding festivities of NisChay. The families of the couple followed the tradition of applying crushed turmeric and sandal on the bride and bridegroom’s face. Checkout the pictures right away! Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Wedding: Couple Poses With Ram Charan and Allu Arjun at Their Sangeet Ceremony.

The Grand Entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Udaipur (@wedding_udaipur)

NisChay’s Haldi Ceremony

Niharika Konidela would be getting hitched to her beau Chaitanya JV today at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. The muhuratham of the wedding ceremony is reportedly set to take place at 7.15pm followed by a grand reception at 8.30pm. Keep watching this space for further updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).