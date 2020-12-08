It's the season of weddings! As after Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj, Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu, the South industry will witness another grand shaadi on December 9, 2020. Actor-producer Niharika Konidela is all set to marry her man Chaitanya JV in a destination wedding at Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and pictures-videos from the sangeet ceremony is all over the internet. In the pics, we can see Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and ofcourse the bride-to-be looking stunning in an emerald gown designed by Shantanu and Nikhil. Allu Arjun and Family Leave for Udaipur in Style to Attend Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Destination Wedding (View Pics).

In a few viral videos from the sangeet, we see Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's performance. In the first clip, the couple can be seen dancing on a South song, whereas in the second one, the two dance on Varun Dhawan's Bollywood track. It's quite a visual treat! In the photos, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun look fashionably fabulous at the sangeet. Here, check it out. Niharika Konidela Wears Her Mother’s 32-Year-Old Engagement Saree For Her Pellikuthuru Function! View Pics From The Pre-Wedding Festivity.

Niharika-Chaitanya Dancing On A South Song!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity corner (@celebrity_corner_official)

The Couple Grooving On A Bollywood Track!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity corner (@celebrity_corner_official)

Scroll - Ram Charan, Allu Arjun In Frame!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Here's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity corner (@celebrity_corner_official)

Well, after looking at the pics and videos, we expect a grand wedding ahead that will be start-studded as well as stylish. For the one's unaware, Niharika's husband's full name is Chaitanya Jonnalagedda and he is a businessman, investor and entrepreneur by profession. He is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).