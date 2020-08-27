Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy was a huge hit at the Telugu box office and its smashing success prompted other filmmakers to plan its remake in different languages. Yes, Shahid's Kabir Singh was among its other remakes. The movie even gave its lead actress, Shalini Pandey her dream debut in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film recently clocked in three years of its release and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy planning its fifth-anniversary celebration already.

Vanga now wants to re-release Vijay Deverakonda's blockbuster movie with its original run time of 3 hours and 45 minutes. In his recent conversation with a popular YouTube channel, Sandeep discussed his plans of re-releasing his movie with all the deleted scenes. "We had an edited footage of 4 hours 20 minute duration of Arjun Reddy which was later trimmed down to 3 hours 45 minutes. But later it was shortened to 3 hours 6 minutes for the theatrical release," he said while describing the details of the film's original cut. The director also believes the film would have been a bigger success if they would have released it with the 3 hours 45-minute version.

For the ones questioning when will he release the film's extended version for the fans, we are disappointed to understand it won't happen until 2022. The director plans on re-releasing the movie on August 25, 2022 - the date that would mark his film's fifth anniversary.

