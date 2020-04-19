Sandeep Reddy Vanga Nominates RRR Director SS Rajamouli to Post a Video Doing Household Chores to Help Spread 'Share the Workload' Message! 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, SS Rajamouli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since India went into a lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, citizens across the nation have been quarantined at home. This has forced celebrities to take up household chores on their own. We have been watching videos of celebrities sweeping and cleaning utensils and recently Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also posted one and also asked men to share responsibilities amid this time. He shared a video of himself doing the dishes at his home. He also stressed on the importance of being a real man and helping women in their house. Ram Charan Turns Chef For The Missus, but There’s Something Else That Left Upasana Kamineni Impressed! (Watch Video).

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share a video that showed him doing the utensils and also cleaning his house. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself especially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work #BetheREALMAN I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video."

Check Out the Post Here:

Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work 🙏🙏🙏#BetheREALMAN I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-) pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020

Accepting Vanga's challenge, SS Rajamouli wrote, "Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the workload at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN." RRR: SS Rajamouli to Further Postpone the Release Of Ram Charan and Jr NTR Starrer, Courtesy the Coronavirus Outbreak?

We are certainly waiting to see the RRR filmmaker's video soon. Recently other South celebrities also posted about the same, we saw Chiranjeevi practising gardening and Ram Charan turning chef for his wife Upasana.si