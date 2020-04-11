RRR: SS Rajamouli to Further Postpone the Release Of Ram Charan and Jr NTR Starrer, Courtesy the Coronavirus Outbreak?

Jr NTR's and Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's RRR (Photo Credits: Instagram)

SS Rajamouli's RRR is probably the most awaited release in the Telugu film industry considering his last directorial, Baahubali was such a big hit. The movie that stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on July 30, 2020. However, considering they were lacking behind on the desired film schedules, the team decided to go ahead and postpone its release until January 2021. But some new industry whispers suggest that the director may book a new slot once again, considering the current coronavirus outbreak in the country. RRR Update: Makers Reveal Why They Could Not Release Ajay Devgn's First Look on His Birthday.

Rajamouli is yet to start shooting the film's two main schedules and he hopes things will resume by mid-May. While the entire country is still under lockdown and it's expected to extend till April 30, Rajamouli feels shootings will resume by May 15. And if they resume on time, he can still manage to release his film by January 8, 2021. However, he's worried about Alia Bhatt's dates since the actress hasn't shot for her portions yet. If the lockdown extends beyond May, the director will take a note of the situation, discuss with his team and then probably make the big announcement on a new release date. RRR: Alia Bhatt Quashes Rumours of Quitting SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Magnum Opus by Sharing the Film’s Motion Poster!

RRR is a period drama that will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ajay Devgn will also mark his Telugu debut with this Rajamouli directorial. The entertainment industry is predicted to incur huge losses, courtesy of the COVID-19 outbreak and one can only pray for things to get back to normal.