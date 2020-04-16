Ram Charan Turns Chef For The Missus, but There’s Something Else That Left Upasana Kamineni Impressed! (Watch Video)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Be it the commoners or the celebs, many have donned the chef’s hat during this quarantine period. Looks like individuals are spending maximum time in the kitchen and experimenting new dishes. But what if one’s brother or beau or husband or father enters the kitchen and prepares something yummy for the tummy? Not all men or all women are experts in cooking, but when the either one makes an effort to cook something, it definitely makes the opposite gender feel all special. These days the husbands can be seen cooking dinner for their wives, and that’s really sweet! Even Ram Charan tried his hands at cooking for his missus, but there’s something else that left her impressed. RRR: Jr NTR Introduces Ram Charan’s Look As Alluri Sitarama Raju, The Fierce Revolutionary Freedom Fighter! (Watch Video).

Like any other wife, even Upasana Kamineni flaunted on social media how her husband, Tollywood hero Ram Charan cooked dinner for her. She shared a video of him, who was seen all busy preparing dinner, but was all smiles when she captured him. So apart from cooking what Upasana loved was how he cleaned up the area post cooking. Well, that is something any woman would love to see their better-half doing post cooking. Upasana wrote, “When @AlwaysRamCharan cooks dinner for the Mrs. Two heartsRed heart To all the husbands out there - he cooked dinner & also cleaned up after. Now that’s what makes him my hero!” RRR: Alia Bhatt to Have a Love Triangle with Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Director SS Rajamouli Answers...

Watch Ram Charan Cooking Dinner For His Missus

When @AlwaysRamCharan cooks dinner for the Mrs. 💕❤️ To all the husbands out there - he cooked dinner & also cleaned up after. Now that’s what makes him my hero ! 😉💕 pic.twitter.com/HOK8N1B7vc — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) April 15, 2020

Upasana Kamineni also thanked her husband (via Insta story) by mentioning, “Thanks, u passed with flying colours”. Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in December 2012. They are one of the most-loved couples in Tollywood.