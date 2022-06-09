Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who made his debut with Mura Mappillai, currently awaits the release of his upcoming action thriller Yaanai. He has spoken about the wide acceptance of movies in both north and south industries. The rise of pan-India films will always be a good omen for everybody involved. Sunil Shetty Reacts to Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep’s Language Debate, Says ‘All Languages Are Equal, We All Actors Believe the Same’.

Speaking about the wide acceptance of movies in both the industries, Arun Vijay said: "The gap and differences between north and south were created by us mentally but in reality they never existed, the movies are made for Indian cinema and not any specific region and it's high time we accept that". Disappointing News for Hindi Language Viewers! No Hindi Version of #JanaGanaMana on … – Latest Tweet by BINGED.

Yaanai is directed by Hari and will release on June 17. Born as Arun Kumar and being the son of veteran actor Vijayakumar, he received early success with 'Thulli Thirintha Kaalam' and 'Pandavar Bhoomi'. The actor will next be seen in 'Borrderr', 'Agni', 'Siragugal' and 'Sinam'.

