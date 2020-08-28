Ayyappanum Koshiyum is the blockbuster Malayalam movie that starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Playing the roles of a wealthy ex-Havildar Koshy Kurien and a Sub-inspector Ayyappan Nair, respectively, these two actors were simply brilliant in this action thriller directed by late filmmaker Sachy. The film is remade in Hindi and the rights of it has been acquired by John Abraham. Reports are also rife that Ayyappanum Koshiyum will be remade in Tamil and Telugu languages as well, however, there has been no official announcement on it yet. Sasikumar and Arya Roped in for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake?

As per latest reports, the Tamil version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum will feature Karthi and R Parthiban in the lead roles. Before this, there were numerous other names that were also been taken for the lead roles. It includes Suriya and Karthi, Sasikumar and Arya, Simbu and R Parthiban, Sarathkumar and Sasikumar, among others. Now, as per a report in DT Next, Karthi will be reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role and Parthiban would be reprising Biju Menon’s role. Suriya and Karthi To Come Together for the Tamil Remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum?

If Karthi and R Parthiban are coming together, movie buffs would be delighted. The two had earlier shared screen space in Aayirathil Oruvan. Let’s wait and watch which actors would be roped in the lead roles for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake. Stay tuned for further updates!

