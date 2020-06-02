Suriya and Karthi To Come Together for the Tamil Remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum?

Suriya and Karthi in the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While John Abraham has bought the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam hit movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, there are reports that Suriya and Karthi are planning to star in the movie's Tamil remake. The movie that starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles was a huge blockbuster in the Malayalam cinema and its success prompted different producers to plan its remakes. The Tamil rights of the film were bought by S Kathireasan of Five Star Films, which has produced acclaimed films like Aadukalam and Jigarthanda. John Abraham to Remake Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Here’s How You Can Watch the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam Film Online on Amazon Prime.

While no official confirmation on the same is out yet, a report in Filmibeat suggests that Karthi and Suriya have been approached to play Prithviraj and Biju Menon's roles in the Tamil remake. The news has certainly aroused excitement among the actors' fans and their collaboration is expected to mint in good numbers at the box office. The original movie revolved around Ayyappan, a police officer who clashes with Havildar Koshi, a man with a motive and how their meeting turns into a battle of egos. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon Starrer Is A Mass Entertainer, Say Twitterati!

Suriya is currently working on Soorarai Pottru and the movie made headlines when cinema owners in Tamil Nadu objected to the actor's decision of releasing Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon Prime. They even threatened to stop screening all Suriya's movies in future. Karthi meanwhile is finishing Sultan with Rashmika Mandanna and will start working on Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan next.