Sasikumar and Arya Roped in for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake?

John Abraham has confirmed that the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum would be remade in Hindi and he has acquired the remake rights of the film. The original film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran as Koshy Kurien and Biju Menon as Ayyappan Nair. The action thriller that was written and directed by Sachy was a huge hit. Now reports are also doing rounds that this film would be remade in the Tamil language as well and actors Sasikumar and Arya have been roped in to play the lead roles. John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood.

There has been no official announcement made on the Tamil remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. But as per leading media reports, producer Kathiresan has reportedly acquired the Tamil remake rights of this hit Malayalam film. Rumours are rife that this film would be produced under the banner of Five Star Creations. It is also stated that Arya would be reprising Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role in this Tamil version, whereas Sasikumar would be reprising Biju Menon’s role. Although there has been no official word given yet, actor Arya has cleared the air whether he has been roped in or not for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake. Here’s How You Can Watch the Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum Online on Amazon Prime.

About being roped in for the Tamil version, actor Arya told India Today, “I am not a part of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake.” The report further states that the sources close to the project have revealed that Sasikumar has been zeroed down to play the role of the tough sub-inspector for the Tamil version. The official announcement is expected to happen once the lockdown is lifted. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.