Even COVID-19 couldn't stop Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar from marrying the man of her dreams. The popular reality TV show contestant took her wedding vows with fiance Peter Paul at 4:00 pm in Chennai today (June 27, 2020). It was an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance. Vanitha and Peter's wedding pictures soon went viral on the internet and her admirers showered her with congratulatory messages on social media. Is Robert Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar’s Third Husband? Choreographer Clears the Air.

Vanitha chose an elegant white lace gown for her special day while Peter settled for a black suit. Her daughters from the previous marriage, Jovika and Jayanitha were dressed in similar blue satin dress as they fulfilled their duties as flower girls. It was quite a lavish ceremony which was followed by cake cutting and finally popping of champagne by the couple.

Check Out Their Wedding Photos

He walked out of a dream into my life. He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly, I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help for my YouTube channel during the lockdown. He made things happen in such a way that I was at ease, so calm stress-free, and well taken care of”, captioned Vanitha as she introduced her man to her admirers via a social media post. While there were rumours that they are planning to walk the aisle on June 27, no official confirmation on the same was released until today.

