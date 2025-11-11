Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government's ally Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) have called for a ban on Bigg Boss in Tamil Nadu. The political party recently staged a protest seeking a ban on the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show, stating that it is "destroying culture, ethics and values" of Tamilians. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: Praveen Raj and Tushaar EVICTED From Vijay Sethupathi-Hosted Reality Show in Shocking Double Elimination.

TVK Calls for Ban on ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

TVK party members staged a protest outside Vels Film City in Chennai, where the Bigg Boss 19 set is located, opposing the airing of the reality show. Over 100 police officers were deployed at the site to maintain law and order. The protestors burned effigies of the show’s host and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, accusing him of hurting Tamil culture.

Protests Outside ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Set in Chennai – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galatta Media (@galattadotcom)

What Did TVK Leader Say About ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’?

TVK's leader and MLA Velumurugan called out Bigg Boss Tamil 9 for airing obscene scenes on national television, including kissing and bedroom scenes. He said, "The script writers don't care if the Tamil community suffers any harm. They are running the program on the basis that money is the most important."

Criticising the show's content, Velumurugan said, "Bigg Boss is showing activities that is targeting Tamil culture and tradition and is trying to destroy the future of students. Disgusting body moments, kissing scenes and bedroom scenes which cannot be viewed in the presence of a mature girl or children. They have only held back from showing sexual intercourse." ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: Prajean, Sandra Amy, Divya Ganesh and Amit Bhargav Enter Vijay Sethupathi’s Reality Show As Wildcards, Shake Up the House With Reality Checks to Fellow Housemates.

What’s Happening Inside ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ House?

A lot is happening inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house as well. Out of the 24 contestants who joined the show, six have already bid goodbye. Praveen Raj and Tushaar are the latest names to have walked out. The game is moving swiftly forward as alliances continue to shift and contestants showcase new strategies with each passing day.

