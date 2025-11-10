Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has left fans glued to their screens with its drama, fights and unexpected twists. Week 5 of the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show has turned out to be one of the most unpredictable phases of the season so far. The recent entry of a wildcard contestant completely shifted the dynamics of the show, sparking fresh rivalries and challenging existing bonds. Just as Bigg Boss finished testing the housemates, the makers dropped another bomb by announcing the shocking double eviction of Praveen Raj and Tushaar. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: Prajean, Sandra Amy, Divya Ganesh and Amit Bhargav Enter Vijay Sethupathi’s Reality Show As Wildcards, Shake Up the House With Reality Checks to Fellow Housemates.

Praveen Raj and Tushaar Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

The latest Weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil started off a pretty intense note as 12 contestants faced potential eviction. Praveen Raj, Watermelon Star Diwakar, Gana Vinoth, Sabarinathan, Kamrudin, Vikkals Vikram, VJ Paaru. Tushaar, FJ, Viyana, Kemy and Ramya Joo were in danger. Kamrudin and Gana Vinoth managed to get the highest votes from the audience, which saved them from the eviction.

Vijay Sethupathi announced that Tushaar has been eliminated from BB Tamil 9. Praveen Raj was the other person to bid goodbye to the show. His eviction came as a shock to many. Their journey on BB Tamil 9 ended due to low votes from the audience.

Before leaving the show, Praveen reflected on his time inside the BB Tamil 9 house and expressed his gratitude to host Vijay Sethupathi, saying, "I will definitely act with you in a film one day, sir showing his love and admiration for the Tamil star. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: Praveen Gandhi Becomes FIRST Contestant To Be Evicted From Vijay Sethupathi’s Reality Show, Actor-Director Shares Emotional Message With Housemates Before Exit.

The previous week, four new contestants joined Bigg Boss Tamil 9 as wildcards — husband and wife Prajean and Sandra Amy, along with Divya Ganesh and Amit Bhargav. Their entry has spiced up the ongoing game.

