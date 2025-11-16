Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 delivered one of its most unexpected moments this weekend as Watermelon Star Diwakar was eliminated from the house. His exit comes after a tense week marked by heated exchanges, social media backlash and an unusually long nomination list. This week, 12 contestants were in danger, including Gana Vinoth, Sabarinathan, Kamarudeen, Vikkals Vikram, Vijay Baru, FJ, Thushar, Viyana, Kemi, Praveen Rajdev and Ramya Ju. Despite having a solid fan base, Diwakar ended up at the bottom of the vote tally. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: Praveen Raj and Tushaar EVICTED From Vijay Sethupathi-Hosted Reality Show in Shocking Double Elimination.

Diwakar’s Comment Sparks Outrage

Fans had supported Diwakar heavily throughout the week, praising his humour and honest approach. But one comment changed everything. During a clash with Ramya, he made a remark about “lack of education and village mystery,” which triggered outrage both inside and outside the house. Many viewers felt the comment was insensitive, and this reportedly affected his voting numbers. Host Vijay Sethupathi has been warning contestants to watch their words every weekend. However, several housemates continued using harsh or controversial language, inviting criticism and complaints from the audience.

Diwakar’s Exit Sparks Controversy

Diwakar has been a talking point since the beginning of the season due to his style and confidence. He was often nominated, which kept him in constant public discussion. With Praveen Rajdev already evicted earlier this week, Diwakar’s exit turned the episode into a dramatic double elimination. Outside the house, the controversy has only grown. Some social media users accused Diwakar of making caste-based comments and demanded he be issued a “red card". His supporters, however, insist that his words were taken out of context. ‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil Season 8 Winner: YouTube Anchor and Orator Muthukumaran Lifts Trophy With INR 40 Lakh Cash Prize!

Watch ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Gears Up for Dramatic Week

The contestants still in the race include Gana Vinoth, Vijay Baru, Thushar, Gani Thiru, Sabari Nathan, Ramya Ju, Viyana, Vikkals Vikram, Kamarudeen and Akori Kalaiyarasan. With Diwakar gone, viewers expect the dynamics, alliances and strategies to shift drastically in the coming week. Meanwhile, calls to ban the show have resurfaced, with certain political groups claiming that the contestants are “behaving like children". Despite repeated warnings from Vijay Sethupathi, arguments and foul language inside the house continue to draw complaints. The makers have not yet revealed details about the next eviction round, but discussions online suggest that the upcoming week could be even more dramatic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bigg Boss Tamil 9). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).