Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni star in an advertisement for clothing brand Reliance Trends, the video of which was released today (March 21). The father-daughter duo is promoting the summer collection of the Ambani brand, with the tagline: 'New Times. New Trends.' In keeping with the tagline, the ad campaign focuses on the new-age equation between a Gen X father and a Gen Z daughter. The fun ad film featuring Mahesh Babu and Sitara has garnered positive reactions from people. While some fans are all praise for the father-daughter pair, others think they look like 'Brother-Sister', considering how young Mahesh Babu looks at 49. Sitara, too, being tall, is mistaken for being older than her 12 years. While other fans can't take their eyes off the beautiful child Sitara, others think the dad and daughter must do a film together. Take a look at the Mahesh Babu and Sitara ad and what people are saying. ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Join Venkatesh Daggubati at the Success Party of His Makar Sankranti Release (View Pics).

Sitara Wants to Enter Film Industry

This ad comes as a surprise to fans of Mahesh Babu. Sitara herself has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, and has her own fan-following. She is a future star, and already attends acting classes. In a 2024 interview with iDream Media, Sitara had revealed that she wants to be an actress, and her brother Gautham Ghattamaneni also wants follow their parents' footsteps. “I’m waiting for the time he (Gautham) plays the hero role. He already debuted on-screen (in Mahesh Babu's 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine) but it was when he was a child. He’s going to NYU (New York University) now and doing a drama course for four years. He’s definitely going to be an actor. I already go to acting classes too. I used to have stage fright a year back, but I’m over it now," she said. Mahesh Babu Shares Romantic Message for His Wife Namrata Shirodkar on Their 20th Wedding Anniversary, Says ‘To Forever with You NSG’ (View Pic).

Earlier, Sitara has starred in an ad and short film for jewellery brand PMJ Jewels that was aired on Times Square in New York. The Reliance Trends ad shows Sitara as a fresh, young Gen Z person who is confident in her skin and all smiles. It looks like more fashion brands and other endorsements will soon follow for Sitara, even though she is just in school.

Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara in New Ad - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Brother-Sister or Father-Daughter?

Mahesh Babu and Sitara (Photo Credit: @namratashirodkar)

'AI' Father-Daughter?

Sitara Ghattamaneni in Reliance Trends Ad (Photo Credit: @trends.official)

Unexpected Collab and Maybe a Film Together?

It looks like more fashion brands and other endorsements will soon follow for Sitara, even though she is just in school. We agree with fans that she deserves a film with her father, and even her mother, actress Namrata Shirodkar. Here's to Sitara's bright future!

