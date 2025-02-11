Pan-India star Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Monday. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share an adorable message for his wife along with the beautiful picture with Namrata. "You, me and 20 beautiful years. To forever with you NSG," he wrote in his caption. Mahesh Babu’s Long Hair and Beard Give Off Desi Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ Vibes, Netizens React!.

Namrata's sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar, also shared a sweet post to mark the occasion. She posted a picture of the couple and called them "the most adorable" pair.

View Mahesh Babu's Post:

"20 years ago, my Chin found her soulmate. Chintukli, the amazing and supportive wife that you are, and Mahesh, the incredible husband that you are, you two were bound to raise such an adorable family!" Shilpa wrote.

She further wished them more years of happiness, laughter, and love. "May your bond continue to grow stronger with every passing day. Happy 20th anniversary, my dear Chin & Mahesh," she added.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in 2004. They are proud parents to two children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in SSMB 29, alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

Earlier in January, Rajamouli took to his Instagram account on Friday morning to share a video, which was anything but ordinary. He humorously shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) and even taken the actor's passport, implying that the actor would be tied up with the film's shoot.

Mahesh Babu recently voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King features comedian Brahmanandam, who voices the character of Pumbaa, and actor Ali, who lends his voice to the mischievous Timon. Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025: Namrata Shirodkar and Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Attend ‘Shape of You’ Singer’s Gig in Hyderabad (See Pics).

In the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan take on the roles of Simba and young Mufasa.