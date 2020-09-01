One of the most promising releases of September 2020 is C U Soon. The Malayalam thriller released on September 1 as an Onam treat to the cinephiles. The movie stars Fahaadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. Written and directed Mahesh Narayanan released on Amazon Prime. But just in a day of release, the film is already facing the threat of online piracy. Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like C U Soon Movie Full HD Available, C U Soon movie download on Filmyzilla, C U Soon TamilRockers download and more and are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. OTT Releases Of The Week: Disney's Mulan, Fahadh Faasil's C U Soon, Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires and More To Watch In First Week of September 2020.

The film has been in talks due to the one of its kind treatment. The film is a small exercise using an iPhone rather than a feature film. Almost 60-minute long, this film was shot in Fahadh Faasil's flat.

The online piracy issue has been troubling the industry for a few years now. Despite easy access to the OTT platforms at minimum rates, this immoral practice is only increasing day by day. Several complaints have been made by the filmmakers but no concrete solution has been derived yet.

