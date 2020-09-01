So, we are gradually adapting to the new normal. For more than five months straight, we were stuck in our respective homes. But the best part was the visual treat offered by various OTT platforms. Weeks after weeks, we have been showered with series, movies, new seasons and what not to binge watch. It has now kind of become our new lifestyle. The first week of September too is filled with content on digital platforms and we have the list of releases ready for you. C U Soon Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, Roshan Mathew Excel in This Experimental Thriller That Exposes a Horrifying Social Crime.

In the week of 1 September to 6 September, the digital platforms have stuffed themselves with brand new content. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv are running in the forefront of this virtual race. Young Wallander, The Boys, JL50, C U Soon, V, Atkan Chatkan, Mulan are some of the shows that netizens are looking forward to watch. So here, take a look at the latest releases on various platforms. Mulan Promo: Disney's Spirited Warrior Tale To Release On Disney+ on September 4! (Watch Video).

List Of Series

What To Watch On Netflix

1. Young Wallander: 3rd September 2020

2. Away: 4th September 2020

3. Spirit Riding Free - Riding Academy Part 2: 4th September 2020

What To Watch On Amazon Prime

1. The Boys - Season 2: 4th September 2020

What To Watch On Sony LIV

1. JL50: 4th September 2020

List Of Movies

What To Watch On Netflix

1. Freaks - You're one of us: 2nd September 2020

2. Love, Guranteed: 3rd September 2020

3. Bad Boy Billionaires: 2nd September 2020 | Documentary

4. I'm thinking of ending things: 4th September 2020

What To Watch On Amazon Prime

1. C U Soon: 1st September 2020 | Malayalam

2. V: 5th September 2020 | Telugu

What To Watch On Zee5

1. Atkan Chatkan: 5th September 2020 | Marathi

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

1. Mulan: 4th September 2020

You finally have the new line up ahead of you to chase and it definitely looks like an interesting week ahead. Romance, Action, Thriller- it has all got it covered! Do let us know your pick for this week in the comments section below. Stay tuned for next week's list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).