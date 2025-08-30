Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Movie Review: The kind of comedy Althaf Salim attempts in his second directorial Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is not easy for audiences to get on board with. If you enjoyed the humour in Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha or Painkili, there’s a chance you might warm to this film too. Onam 2025 Movie Line-Up: Mohanlal’s ‘Hridayapoorvam’, Fahadh Faasil’s ‘OKCK’, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ and More – Check Out All Malayalam Film Releases of This Festive Season.

It is, however, very much an acquired taste. Of the three films I just mentioned, I belonged to the minority that liked two. The real problem with Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is not its tone or brand of humour, but how and when it chooses to place those comedic gags while simultaneously trying to tackle heavy themes.

'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' Movie Review - The Plot

On the eve of her wedding, Nidhi (Kalyani Priyadarshan) wishes to see her groom Aby (Fahadh Faasil) ride a horse that looks like a “halwa”, something she had dreamt of and she believes dreams are indications. Aby obliges, but things go awry when the horse goes out of control, throwing him off and leaving him in a coma. While he remains stuck in a recurring dream, Nidhi eventually walks away after a year of waiting. Just as she does, Aby wakes up - but what follows is far from a happy ending.

That’s only half the story. The other half unfolds in Bengaluru (this year’s second Onam release to go there after Lokah, which also stars Kalyani). Aby moves into his brother Sibi’s (Vinay Forrt) flat, where he encounters Revathi (Revathi Pillai of Kota Factory fame), who he believes may be suicidal. Determined to “save” her, he makes it his project to prevent her from taking drastic steps.

'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' Movie Review - The Watchable First Half

Like many, I quite enjoyed Althaf's first film, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Dealing with a subject like cancer in a light-hearted tone is no easy task, but the director managed to pull it off with sufficient sensitivity without sacrificing the humour and warmth. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela took a slice-of-life approach to its humour - the kind of comedy that its co-writer George Kora also attempted in his directorial debut, Tholvi FC.

The humour in Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira - the screenplay is entirely by Althaf (who also appears in a cameo) - is more farcical in nature, and I can understand this approach. The film deals with risky themes like mental illness, depression, and suicidal tendencies, so it wanted the humour to feel more upfront to balance the tone. The issue is that the comedy not only feels overly farcical but also comes across as forced in certain situations.

A Still From Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

There are moments when it works, particularly in the first half that focuses on the wedding, a flashback of the strange circumstances of how Aby met Nidhi, and Aby's resurrection following his coma. Lal, whose role feels like a homage to his character in One Man Show (which the film gives a cheeky nod to), is quite funny in these portions, as is Suresh Krishna. Anuraj OB, who plays Aby's friend, was rather good. The humour is more situational here, with less exaggerated facial expressions and body language (which become more prominent as the film progresses). Though there was a sequence involving people slapping each other - gender no bar - that didn't work for me.

A Still From Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

A crucial aspect of these portions was for us to develop affection for the romance between Aby and Nidhi, which is indeed challenging considering their 'meet-cute' story is quite the comedy of errors. However, for me as a viewer, the bigger challenge was the pairing itself. Whilst Fahadh and Kalyani are both attractive people, they have virtually no chemistry with each other, and Kalyani appears quite young when paired with Fahadh. It doesn't help that I saw her recently in Lokah, where she was in a more age-appropriate pairing with Naslen.

Without emotional weight, Aby’s entire journey feels undermined. By contrast, the track between Revathi and her neighbour (Dhyan Sreenivasan, in an extended cameo) carries more resonance, especially with its body-positivity angle - though the conclusion undercuts its message with a misplaced joke. Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph – 6 Major Cameos Confirmed in Onam 2025 Movie Releases From ‘Hridayapoorvam’ to ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’.

A Still From Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

Still, the first half was quite watchable, even with its odd Dutch angles interspersed throughout (which I feel were used when the film wanted to highlight the character's heightened mental state, though I may be wrong in my inference). The second half demands more eccentricities from its characters, where Revathi feels like the only normal person.

'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' Movie Review - The Over-Eccentric Second Half

Fahadh is a very fine actor, yet comedy is dicey territory for him - yes, even with his cult-favourite performance in Aavesham in mind. His performance in Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira occupies a strange zone that falls somewhere between his 'psycho' Shammi (also referenced in the movie) in Kumbalangi Nights and Ranga in Aavesham. Yet here, the performance doesn't enhance the film; his eccentric act comes across as awkward in the comedic portions of the second half. The actor is better utilised when the film finds time to highlight his disturbed state - his character's actions become clearer then - but the muddled screenplay almost drowns out some good scenes and intentions.

A Still From Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

In fact, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira shines more in its dramatic scenes, like the one where Aby's father tells Revathi how difficult it is to let go of a beloved's demise. The scene in the car with Revathi, Aby, and his father is also a nicely shot dramatic moment that properly focuses on the character's mental state. Althaf also delves into second chances, the aspect of moving on, and not compromising one's true self to accommodate others' perceptions - themes that have been handled with maturity. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

Yet the added comic scenes, like the one in the Chinese restaurant, are not only unfunny but simply stretch the film beyond exhaustion. The unconventional approach in some moments works in their individual spaces, like Aby's recurring dream and how it signifies his fear of his comatose state, yet when you see the larger picture, it feels unruly and too eccentric for its own good.

A Still From Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

One redeeming aspect (apart from Lal) is Revathi Pillai's likeable performance. There's also Vinay Forrt, who plays a schemer and fraudster. Whilst the character has some quirky moments—including his attempts to steal anything he can get his hands on and the suicide mix-up—and the actor is fine in the role, the film didn't know what to do with him, and he often hangs there as an afterthought.

Justin Varghese's songs are pleasant, even if they aren't something I'd want to revisit, unlike "Enthavo" from Njandikal... Save for some odd framing choices, cinematographer Jinto George has beautifully presented the film.

'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is a film that dares to be different, but not all of its risks pay off. Althaf Salim sets out to blend absurdist comedy with reflections on love, grief and mental health, yet the balance tips unevenly. The humour often feels overstretched, and the romance lacks conviction, but the film does leave behind moments of genuine poignancy and a handful of good performances. It’s the kind of experiment that will divide audiences - you may either find it refreshingly offbeat or frustratingly inconsistent - a film that gallops in circles but never gets to finish that race.

Rating: 2.0

