Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Bollywood, is not just a celebrated actor but also a true symbol of strength and resilience. At 82, he continues to win hearts through films, social media, and Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 but behind his fame lies a story of pain, survival and inspiration.

Amitabh Bachchan Got Hepatitis B After ‘Coolie’ Accident

The actor’s health took a severe turn back in 1982 during the shooting of Coolie. A dangerous stunt led to a near-fatal accident, forcing him to undergo a blood transfusion. Recalling the incident on KBC, Bachchan shared, “In 1982, during the accident, I needed a lot of blood, nearly 200 people donated, and there were 60 bottles. And amongst them was one person who was carrying the Hepatitis B virus which wasn’t detected.” The infection silently damaged 75% of his liver, which was only discovered in 2005 during a routine medical check-up. “Toh abhi main jeewith hoon 25 per cent liver pe (Now, I’m alive on 25% liver),” he revealed, highlighting the importance of regular health check-ups.

Amitabh Bachchan Inspires Fans

Despite these struggles, Amitabh continues to stay disciplined. He follows a strict lifestyle and keeps himself fit, both mentally and physically. Recently, he shared a powerful post on X, “जब तक जीवन है तब तक संघर्ष है. चले संघर्ष करने (As long as there is life, there is struggle. Let us continue to struggle).” The message went viral, proving why he is an inspiration to millions. Amitabh Bachchan Describes Family Bonding As the ‘Delight of the Day’ After Meeting Fans.

Amitabh Bachchan Note on X – View Post

T 5496 - जब तक जीवन है तब तक संघर्ष है चले संघर्ष करने — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 9, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tamil Debut

Apart from hosting KBC 17, Amitabh also made his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan in 2024, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

