Chiru 152: Sonu Sood Expresses His Excitement on Being the Part of Chiranjeevi’s Upcoming Film

Chiranjeevi and Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Actor Sonu Sood says he is proud to be a part of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming 152nd film. Tentatively titled Chiru 152, the film is helmed by Koratala Siva. "It makes me very proud to be associated with the project and sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi Sir. The south Indian film industry has been very embracing of me and I hope with this film I am able to give them back the same amount of love through my work," said Sonu.

The actor has in the past worked in southern projects such as the Kannada comedy Vishnuvardhana (2011), the Tamil romance Raja (2002), the Telugu drama "Hands Up!" (2000). Meanwhile, his next Bollywood outing Prithviraj is a historical drama that traces the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role and marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Sonu will also be seen in the Tamil film Thamilarasan, an action drama starring Vijay Antony and directed by Babu Yogeswaran.