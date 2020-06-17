Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th Film with Son Dhruv Vikram Has Been Titled Thiravukol Mandiravadhi?

South Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 01:10 PM IST
Chiyaan Vikram's 60th Film with Son Dhruv Vikram Has Been Titled Thiravukol Mandiravadhi?
Chiyaan 60 Poster, Dhruv Vikram With Father Vikram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was on June 8 when director Karthik Subbaraj shared a poster and confirmed that he is collaborating with Chiyaan Vikram for the film that is tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60. He also revealed that film will also feature Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram, who had made his debut with Adithya Varma. This is the first time that the father and son duo would be sharing screen space and fans are super excited about it. As per the latest updates, the makers of Chiyaan’s 60th film have reportedly titled it as Thiravukol Mandiravadhi. Chiyaan 60 Poster: Vikram and Son Dhruv Vikram's Gangster Film Gets a Dark, Bloody and Intriguing First Look Tease.

The makers of Chiyaan 60 have not made any official announcement about the film’s title. After sharing an intense poster, fans wonder what else is in store for the makers. Kollywood movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to see Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram’s looks in the film. Now let’s wait for an official announcement to know about the film’s title. Chiyaan 60 is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of 7 Screen Studio. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Chiyaan 60: Vikram to Work with Son Dhruv in Karthik Subbaraj's Film?

Besides Chiyaan 60, superstar Vikram has many other intriguing projects in his kitty. It has been put on hold ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Cobra, Dhruva Natchathiram, Mahavir Karna and Ponniyin Selvan are the upcoming flicks of Chiyaan Vikram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

