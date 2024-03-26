Janhvi Kapoor, next seen in Devara: Part 1, has wrapped up her part in the film’s ongoing schedule in Goa. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared that she eagerly looks forward to returning to Goa. Janhvi shared a sunset picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Can’t wait to come back and be #Thangam again. #Devara.” In the film, the actress essays the role of a village girl called Thangam, as per her looks from the film in traditional langa vonis. Devara – Part 1: Jr NTR and Team Head to Goa for Upcoming Schedule of Koratala Siva’s Action Drama (Watch Video).

The film marks her Telugu cinema debut and stars Saif Ali Khan and the Telugu superstar NTR Jr. The recent Goa schedule of Devara: Part 1 started on March 19 and included a song sequence. Meanwhile, Janhvi is further making inroads in Telugu cinema as she will be seen opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming, tentatively titled RC 16. Devara-Part 1: Jr NTR Looks Intense and Fierce As He Gets Drenched in a Sea of Blood in First Glimpse From the Film (Watch Video).

View Janhvi Kapoor's Insta Story:

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress shared pictures from the RC16 sets featuring Ram Charan, his father, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, and Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, along with the other crew members. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, RC16 marks Janhvi's second film in Telugu after Devara: Part 1.

