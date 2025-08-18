Why Did Janhvi Kapoor Say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Before Breaking Dahi Handi? Here’s Truth Behind Viral Janmashtami 2025 Event Video; Check Out Her Reaction

Janhvi Kapoor is on a promotional spree for her upcoming romcom Param Sundari alongside her co-star Sidharth Malhotra. As part of the promotions, she attended a dahi handi event in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, organised by BJP MLA Ram Kadam during the Janmashtami 2025 celebrations. Janhvi Kapoor Participates in Dahi Handi Festival in Mumbai on Occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2025 (Watch Video)

A video clip from the event has gone viral, showing Janhvi breaking the handi (pot) with a coconut. However, what grabbed attention was not the act itself but her shout of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" before breaking the pot.

While chanting patriotic slogans at public gatherings is not unusual, some netizens found it amusing that Janhvi said it at a religious celebration. Many trolled her online, with one viral post joking that she came prepared for August 15 (Independence Day) but was caught off guard by Janmashtami.

when she prepared for 15th August but Janamashtami came out of syllabus.pic.twitter.com/MJWkcnvM8Q — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 16, 2025

The Full Context of Janhvi Kapoor’s Viral Video

After the trolling gained traction, the complete video from the event surfaced, giving more clarity. In it, MLA Ram Kadam can be heard addressing the crowd, stating that the dahi handi was a tribute to Operation Sindoor - a military strike carried out by the Indian Army on Pakistani terror bases in retaliation for the 2025 Pahalgam attack. He praised Janhvi, saying her late mother would be blessing her from above, and even predicted she would one day win an Oscar.

Kadam then led the crowd in chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Janhvi, standing beside him, followed suit by repeating the slogan before breaking the handi - explaining the viral moment.

Watch the Full Video Here:

Janhvi Kapoor Responds to Trolls

Janhvi later addressed the trolling through her Instagram story, where she reposted the full video to provide context. Alongside it, she wrote, "Unke bolne ke baad bolti thi toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi, roz bolungi Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" ("If I didn’t speak after he did, it would have been a problem, and when I did, they cut the video into meme material. Anyway, not just on Janmashtami, I’ll say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ every day!") ‘Quantum Entanglement’: Janhvi Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra Turn Showstoppers for Fashion Designer Gaurav Gupta’s Bridal Collection Couture Show in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Janhvi Kapoor's Insta Story

Janhvi will next be seen in Param Sundari, releasing in theatres on July 25, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, the cross-cultural romcom features her as a Malayali girl living in rural Kerala, while Sidharth Malhotra plays a young man from North India.

Fact check

Claim : Janhvi Kapoor made a silly mistake by saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a Dahi Handi event Conclusion : Janhvi Kapoor only followed MLA Ram Kadam's sloganeering and it was not a gaffe Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 12:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).