Amid weeks of anticipation, the highly awaited short video for NTR's upcoming film Devara has premiered on YouTube. Split into two parts and directed by Koratala Siva, this initial glimpse thrilled fans upon its release. Offering a tantalising peek into a world of intense action amidst the forgotten landscapes of coastal India, the video showcases NTR's most intense portrayal. Wielding violence and washing his weapon in a sea of blood, he stands resolute on the shore. Amidst a relentless quest to combat evil, the captivating scenes in the video undoubtedly grabs viewers' attention. Devara: Jr NTR Narrates His Experience Working on Koratala Siva’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Janhvi Kapoor (Watch Promo Video).

Check Devara-Part 1 Video:

