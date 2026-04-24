Trisha Krishnan’s FIRST Post After Voting in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Has a Thalapathy Vijay ‘Ghilli’ Connection – Here’s How

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Actor Trisha Krishnan joined millions of voters across Tamil Nadu on Thursday to cast her ballot in the 2026 Assembly Elections. While the actor maintained a low profile at the polling booth, her subsequent social media activity has sparked intense discussion online. Fans have noted a subtle but significant tribute to her frequent co-star, Vijay, who is making his high-stakes political debut in this election cycle with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). TN Assembly Elections 2026: Trisha Krishnan Casts Her Vote in Chennai Amid Thalapathy Vijay Affair Rumours (Watch Video).

Trisha Krishnan Casts Vote in Chennai in TN Assembly Elections 2026

Trisha arrived at a polling station in Chennai early Thursday morning, accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan. Dressed in a simple green floral kurta, the actor stood in line to exercise her franchise before posing for the waiting media with her inked finger.

Speaking briefly to reporters outside the booth, Trisha emphasised the importance of civic participation. "Please vote, just go vote," she told the press. "That’s your right, it’s your duty." Her appearance was part of a broader wave of celebrity turnout, with industry veterans like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith Kumar also spotted at various booths throughout the city.

Trisha Krishnan's Voting Post Sparks Thalapathy Vijay Chatter

The buzz surrounding Trisha’s election day intensified shortly after she shared her first post on Instagram. The photo, featuring her inked finger, was accompanied by the song "Arjunar Villu" from the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli.

Check Out Trisha Krishnan's First Post After TN Assembly Elections 2026 Voting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

The choice of track is seen by many as a "code word" of support for Vijay. Ghilli, which remains one of the most successful collaborations between Trisha and Vijay, recently saw a record-breaking 4K re-release. Fans were quick to point out that the specific portion of the song shared by Trisha features a prominent whistle a direct nod to the "Whistle" election symbol assigned to Vijay’s TVK party.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Ghilli’ Song ‘Arjunar Villu’:

The duo's professional history spans over two decades, beginning with Ghilli and continuing through hits like Thirupaachi, Kuruvi, and the 2023 action thriller Leo.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's Affair Rumours

The timing of the post has also reignited long-standing rumours regarding the nature of the actors' relationship. These speculations reached a peak in early 2026 following reports of Vijay’s legal separation from his wife, Sangeeta. Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Case: Chengalpattu Family Court Adjourns Case to THIS Date in June.

The pair's recent public appearance together at a wedding in March further fueled tabloid headlines, though neither actor has officially addressed the rumours. For many fans, Trisha's musical choice on election day served as a subtle gesture of solidarity as Vijay transitions from cinema to a full-time political career

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).