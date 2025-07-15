Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith and three others have been booked by the Keelayur Police a day after the unfortunate death of stuntman SM Raju during the shoot of his upcoming film Vettuvam. The incident occurred on July 13 during the filming of a car flip stunt. While executing the stunt, SM Raju was critically injured due to the impact of the car's landing and later succumbed to his injuries. Now, the filmmaker, along with three others from the team, has been booked for negligence and culpable homicide by the Keelayur Police. Stuntman SM Raju Dies As Risky Car Stunt Goes Wrong on Sets of Pa Ranjith-Arya’s Upcoming Film; Actor Vishal Mourns His Passing and Pledges Support to His Family (Watch Video).

Pa Ranjith, 3 Others Booked After Stuntman SM Raju’s Death

Stuntman SM Raju died while performing a car stunt on Pa Ranjith's set during the shooting of Arya's upcoming film in Nagapattinam district. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday (July 14). Initially, a case was registered against Pa Ranjith, stunt choreographer Rajkamal, Neelam Productions and vehicle owner Prabhakaran under Section 194 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Based on the evidence, additional charges have been added against the four individuals involved.

Pa Ranjith Mourns the Passing of Stuntman SM Raju on X

NEELAM PRODUCTIONS CONDOLENCE NOTE On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a long time colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film “Vettuvam” in Nagapattinam District of Tamizh Nadu. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and… pic.twitter.com/No81kpeLDl — pa.ranjith (@beemji) July 15, 2025

SM Raju’s Death Reignites Discussions Around Safety Measures on Film Sets

Pa Ranjith and the three others have been booked under Sections 106 (1) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 289 (Negligent conduct) and 125 (Abetment of an offence) of the BNS. The incident reignites debates surrounding the safety of artists on film sets, particularly involving stunt scenes. In recent times, several members of the entertainment industry have voiced concerns about on-set safety measures and the lack of preparedness during high-stakes shoots. 'Vettuvan' Stunt Artist SM Raju Dies: Stunt Community Mourns Stuntman's Tragic Death on Sets of Pa Ranjith’s Upcoming Film.

Tamil actor Vishal, who had previously collaborated with SM Raju on many movies, was one of the first actors to express grief over the incident. He also extended support to Raju's bereaved family.

