In a shocking incident, renowned stuntman SM Raju tragically lost his life after a dangerous stunt went wrong during the shooting of Pa Ranjith's upcoming film Vettuvan with Arya. The unfortunate incident took place on Sunday (July 13), and a video of the mishap from the film set has surfaced online. Tamil star Vishal confirmed SM Raju’s passing through a heartfelt post on social media and also pledged support to his family in the future. Nishu Deshwal Dies: YouTube Stuntman Crushed to Death by Tractor While Performing Stunt in Panipat, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In a video going viral online, stuntman SM Raju can be seen performing a high-risk car stunt for Pa Ranjith and Arya's upcoming film Vettuvan. However, his car loses balance as soon as it goes on the ramp, flips several times mid-air, and makes a rough landing. It took the crew some time to understand what had happened. After realising the severity of the situation, they immediately rushed toward the car and found Raju severely injured. He succumbed to his injuries.

Sharing the heartbreaking news of his passing on X (formerly Twitter) Vishal, who collaborated with SM Raju several time for his films mourned his demise and wrote, "So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning. Hav known Raju for so many years and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is such a brave person. My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss."

Not just that, Vishal also assured his bereaved family of his support and said he would definitely be there for them because of the man he was and his immense contribution to the film industry. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Confirm Wedding at 'Yogida' Trailer Launch: Tamil Stars to Get Married on THIS Date (Watch Video).

The recent incident has once again sparked concerns about the safety of artistes on film sets, an issue that has become a major topic of discussion lately. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith and Arya have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

