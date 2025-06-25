Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the sequel to the surreal 2019 action-adventure video game Death Stranding, directed and produced by legendary Japanese videogame designer Hideo Kojima. The sequel is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on 26 June 2025, but gameplay footage has already gone viral on social media. However, one particular clip has caught the attention of Indian netizens - because a character in it bears an uncanny resemblance to Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli! Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launch on June 26, 2025; Global Release Timings Revealed, Sony PlayStation Announces Early Access With Digital Deluxe Edition.

SS Rajamouli, who primarily directs Telugu-language films, rose to nationwide fame with his Baahubali series before gaining global recognition with the 2022 period action-adventure film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song ("Naatu Naatu").

Rajamouli is currently filming his jungle adventure movie with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, though he has also made brief on-screen appearances, such as his cameo in 2024’s Kalki 2898 AD.

Now, it seems SS Rajamouli has extended his presence to video games as well - if the viral clip is anything to go by. So, is it really the visionary filmmaker from the South?

The answer is… yes!

SS Rajamouli is in 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

SS Rajamouli appears in what seems to be a non-speaking cameo as part of protagonist Sam Porter Bridges’ mission. Players must carry his unconscious form to safety, after which Rajamouli’s unnamed character gives a smiling thumbs-up!

Watch the Video Clip of SS Rajamouli's Appearance in 'Death Stranding 2':

How Did 'Death Stranding 2' Incorporate SS Rajamouli?

If you’ve played the first Death Stranding, you’ll know that the characters closely resemble the actors who voice them - many of whom are well-known stars. For instance, protagonist Sam Porter Bridges is modelled after and voiced by Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead). Similarly, the first game featured likenesses (and performances) from actors and directors such as Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Lindsay Wagner, Guillermo del Toro, and Nicolas Winding Refn.

In the sequel, alongside returning cast members Reedus, Seydoux, and Refn, new additions include Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, Luca Marinelli, Alastair Duncan, Alissa Jung, Debra Wilson, and George Miller - all voicing characters with in-game models matching their appearances.

This is achieved through face-scanning, where actors’ faces are mapped using a scanner at Kojima Productions’ studio, then used to create the character models.

On 20 October 2022, Hideo Kojima shared a post on X featuring SS Rajamouli at the studio undergoing a face scan. While Kojima didn’t explain the purpose at the time, we now know why! Is SS Rajamouli in Hideo Kojima's Next Game? Famed Video Game Creator 3D Scans Director of RRR (View Pic).

SS Rajamouli at Kojima Productions

Director S.S. Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀👍🐯 pic.twitter.com/rcyatlnXnS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 20, 2022

According to reports, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach takes place 11 months after the first game and is set in Australia. Early reviews for the game have been overwhelmingly positive. Meanwhile, a film adaptation of the first game is already in development.

