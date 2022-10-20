It looks like SS Rajamouli is set to appear in Hideo Kojima's next game as the famed RRR director recently visited his studio Kojima Productions in Japan and got a 3D scan. While nothing is confirmed as of now, Kojima has famously 3D scanned celebrities in past who have visited him and let him be in his game Death Stranding, and it looks like that might be the case here as well. Not much is known about Kojima's next game as well which stars Elle Fanning, however, rumours suggest that it might be a sequel to Death Stranding. RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR Promote Their Magnum Opus with Japanese Media Ahead of Release (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet:

Director S.S. Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀👍🐯 pic.twitter.com/rcyatlnXnS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)