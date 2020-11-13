Since quite a long time there were rumours doing rounds stating that the teaser of the upcoming film Eeswaran would be out on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020. Here’s an official announcement from the team on Eeswaran teaser! The film’s lead actor Silambarasan has shared a poster on social media and confirmed that the teaser of Eeswaran will be released on Diwali and that too at Brahma Muhurtham that is considered to be an auspicious time. Eeswaran First Look and Motion Poster Out Now: Silambarasan TR’s Next Film With Suseenthiran All Set For A Pongal Release.

Eeswaran teaser would be unveiled early in the morning on November 14, at 4.32am. While announcing about it, Silambarasan aka Simbu wrote, “With the blessings of goddess Lakshmi #Eeswaran Teaser will be releasing tomorrow early morning #BRAHMAMUHURTHAM @ 4.32 am Thank you all Love #SilambarasanTR”. The poster shows the lead actor wearing checkered shirt, teamed up with a lungi. He is seen holding a cricket bat with which he has hit a few men who are seen lying on the ground. Eeswaran: Nidhhi Agerwal’s First Look With Silambarasan Surfaces Online!

Eeswaran Teaser Announcement

Directed by Susienthiran, Eeswaran features Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. Thaman S has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Eeswaran is all set to be released during the time of Pongal next year.

