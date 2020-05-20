Happy Birthday Jr NTR! Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and Others Shower Love and Wishes On Tollywood’s Young Tiger (View Tweets)

Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as Jr NTR or Young Tiger celebrates his 37th birthday on May 20, 2020. The actor who is worshipped down the South for his acting prowess has been receiving lots of love from fans and fraternity on this very special day. Be it wacky videos or posters, the many admirers of this superstars have been trying to make his birthday the best one possible. Also, if lockdown would not have been imposed currently in the country, there would have been millions of fans outside JR NTR's house trying to catch a glimpse of Tarak. Having said that, many of his pals from the showbiz have also showered love for the actor on Twitter. Jr NTR aka Tollywood’s Young Tiger Gets A Special Birthday Wish From Team NTR 30! (Watch Video).

From Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Potheneni to Team RRR and more, Twitter today is all about JR NTR. While some have wished that his dreams come true others have lauded the star for being an inspiration to many. Here are a few tweets by South celebs for JR NTR. Jr NTR's Trainer Shares the actor's Shirtless Picture Ahead of his Birthday and it's an 'Abs'olute Delight.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 20, 2020

Ram Pothineni

When life throws every negative force at you n tries to move you, but you stand your ground..like a ROCK..you move the people watching you.. Have a blessed year my brother #TaROCK ! #HappyBirthdayNTR Love always..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 20, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 😃 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work . 🤗 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2020

Rana Daggubati

Khushbu Sundar

Dear @tarak9999 wishing you a very very happy birthday..may you be blessed forever with success, happiness and good health. Continue mesmerizing us with your talent and smile. Loads of love from one of your diehard fan. ❤ pic.twitter.com/pMZNesbtDv — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) May 20, 2020

Ram Charan

Happy Birthday to my dear brother @tarak9999! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await... 🤗 pic.twitter.com/ZW9UgmBu2G — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2020

RRR Movie

A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999! Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team. We can't wait to show the world what we have created with you...🌊#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/6OC0Uy1DZe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 19, 2020

Aishwarya Rajessh

happie happie bday @tarak9999 garu ❤️❤️ — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) May 20, 2020

Just before Jr NTR's birthday, a shirtless picture of the actor which flashed is chiselled body had created quite a stir online. Meanwhile, the birthday boy's upcoming film titled RRR is one of the most ambitious projects helmed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli. This flick is also said to star Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Here's wishing JT NTR a stunning quarantine birthday. Stay tuned!