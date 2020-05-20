Happy Birthday Jr NTR! Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and Others Shower Love and Wishes On Tollywood’s Young Tiger (View Tweets)
Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as Jr NTR or Young Tiger celebrates his 37th birthday on May 20, 2020. The actor who is worshipped down the South for his acting prowess has been receiving lots of love from fans and fraternity on this very special day. Be it wacky videos or posters, the many admirers of this superstars have been trying to make his birthday the best one possible. Also, if lockdown would not have been imposed currently in the country, there would have been millions of fans outside JR NTR's house trying to catch a glimpse of Tarak. Having said that, many of his pals from the showbiz have also showered love for the actor on Twitter. Jr NTR aka Tollywood’s Young Tiger Gets A Special Birthday Wish From Team NTR 30! (Watch Video).

From Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Potheneni to Team RRR and more, Twitter today is all about JR NTR. While some have wished that his dreams come true others have lauded the star for being an inspiration to many. Here are a few tweets by South celebs for JR NTR. Jr NTR's Trainer Shares the actor's Shirtless Picture Ahead of his Birthday and it's an 'Abs'olute Delight.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Ram Pothineni

 Rakul Preet Singh

Rana Daggubati

Khushbu Sundar

Ram Charan

RRR Movie

Aishwarya Rajessh

Just before Jr NTR's birthday, a shirtless picture of the actor which flashed is chiselled body had created quite a stir online. Meanwhile, the birthday boy's upcoming film titled RRR is one of the most ambitious projects helmed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli. This flick is also said to star Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Here's wishing JT NTR a stunning quarantine birthday. Stay tuned!