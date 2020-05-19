Jr NTR's Trainer Shares the actor's Shirtless Picture Ahead of his Birthday and it's an 'Abs'olute Delight

JR NTR shirtless picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jr NTR fans are counting the hours left to celebrate his special day and ahead of his big birthday celebration, his trainer has offered them a gift on the actor's behalf. His trainer, Lloyd Steven had earlier dropped a hint about a special surprise for all Jr NTR fans and staying true to his words, he finally unveiled the gift he was talking about. It was simply an irresistible shirtless picture of the RRR actor that's bound to make you drool over his chiselled body. RRR: Alia Bhatt to Have a Love Triangle with Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Director SS Rajamouli Answers.

"Very happy to present this unseen image of @jrntr .. I hope you all like it," he captioned while sharing a hot shirtless picture of our favourite actor. His well-sculpted body will make girls go weak in their knees and those jaw-dropping abs will definitely make you root for him. This unseen picture was shot by Bollywood's very famous photographer, Dabboo Ratnani and it's safe to speculate that it was clicked when the actor was still prepping for his role of a freedom fighter in SS Rajamouli's next.

Check Out his Drool-Worthy Picture

Earlier the makers of RRR had apologised for not being able to release Jr NTR's first look from the film on his birthday. While they had managed to release Ram Charan's avatar from the period drama, they couldn't complete the work on Jr NTR's footage and you know whom to blame. Yes, coronavirus it is. So before you start sharing his picture with your friends, take some time out and stare at it for as long as you can for it's worth all your attention.