Rumoured lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda always keep their admirers guessing regarding their relationship status. From allegedly going on trips together to never missing a chance to praise one another on social media, these two keep on making headlines, from time to time. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Dating Rumours Grow Stronger As His Family Joins the Actress for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Screening (See Pic)

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Vijay Deverakonda’s Mom

As Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, turned a year older on Wednesday, Rashmika took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a photo of VD's mom with their furry pet, Storm. The Animal actress wrote on her IG, "Happiest birthday to our happy pill @deverakonda", along with a white heart and sunflower emoji.

Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 7 Years of ‘Geetha Govindam’

Back in August, Vijay and Rashmika led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. Both of them were honoured as Grand Marshals at one of the largest Independence Day celebrations outside India. Additionally, as their movie Geetha Govindam completed 7 years of release on August 15, Rashmika treated her InstaFam with a string of behind-the-scenes images from the sets. "I can’t believe I still have all these pictures from 7 years ago..Geetha Govindam will always ALWAYS be the most special film(sic)," the Pushpa actress wrote. ‘Something Very Close to My Heart’: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Emotional Teaser Ahead of Big Reveal, Fans Eager To Know What’s Coming! (Watch Video)

Rashmika Mandanna Shoots ‘Cocktail 2’ in Italy

Hoping for a reunion of the Geetha Govindam team, Rashmika added, "I was just remembering everyone who was involved in this film making and it’s been faaaaar too long since we’ve all met.. but I hope they are doing super well.. I can’t believe it’s been 7 years already but happy 7 Geetha Govindam." Up next, Rashmika is currently in Italy to shoot for her much-hyped sequel Cocktail 2, where she will be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Moments From Italy

On Tuesday, Rashmik shared some pics from her time in Italy on social media - like taking a nap, making a goofy face, enjoying a run, and relishing an ice cream. "Italy - you beauty!!! (Red heart emojis) You have me for a couple of days and I hope amazing memories are created (Red heart emojis) #Cocktail2," Rashmika captioned the post.

