Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been the subject of dating rumours for some time, with fans often noticing signs of them spending time together during vacations. While both have teased their relationship status at recent events, neither has confirmed anything officially. The latest viral picture of Rashmika with Vijay's family at the Pushpa 2: The Rule screening has only intensified the speculation. The actress was seen with Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Devarakonda, and his brother, Anand Deverakonda, at the screening held at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. Adding to the intrigue, Rashmika wore a burnt red sweatshirt from Vijay's clothing brand, RWDY. Did Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRM Her Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda at ‘Pushpa 2’ Pre-Release Event in Chennai? (Watch Viral Video).

Rashmika Mandanna With Vijay Deverakonda’s Family

