Malayalam actor and popular TV anchor Rajesh Keshav is reportedly in a critical condition after collapsing on stage during a public event in Kochi on Sunday night. According to reports from Mathrubhumi English, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest and is now being treated at a private hospital.

Prathap Jayalekshmi Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prathap Jayalekshmi (@tauriantalks)

Prathap Jayalekshmi Shares Rajesh Keshav Health Update

Film producer and director Prathap Jayalekshmi shared a heartfelt update on social media, revealing the details of Rajesh’s condition. In his post, he wrote, "Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine. On Sunday night, in the middle of the cheers and lights at Crown Plaza, fate pulled him down. Doctors say it was a cardiac arrest, and since then, he has not truly opened his eyes to us." He added, "But we know Rajesh—he isn’t someone who stays down. This is the same soul who made us laugh, cheer, and dance; the same heartbeat that kept a crowd alive. He doesn’t belong to a hospital bed—he belongs on stage, in our lives, in our laughter."

Prathap Jayalekshmi Calls for Prayers for Rajesh Keshav

Prathap Jayalekshmi urged fans to support the actor with their prayers, writing, "What he needs now is not medicine alone, but the unstoppable power of our love and prayers. If we hold him in our hearts with faith, he will rise again. He has to. Because someone like Rajesh can never leave halfway through the show."

Fans Pray for Rajesh Keshav’s Recovery

Rajesh Keshav, also known as RK, has appeared in multiple Indian films and hosted TV shows for major networks including Disney, Star, Sun and Zee. According to IMDb, he has also been working on screenplays and stories for upcoming film projects, with two films currently in production. Fans and colleagues are sending their prayers and wishes for the speedy recovery of the actor, hoping to see him back on stage and screen soon.

