Chennai, April 9: A 35-year-old man from Kasimedu, Chennai, died following suspected steroid abuse on April 8, with his family blaming his gym trainer for pressuring him into taking the steroids. The deceased, R. Ramki, had been regularly attending a local gym for the past five months and was reportedly committed to bodybuilding.

According to police sources, Ramki suffered cardiac arrest after both his kidneys failed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital on Tuesday night, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The sudden nature of his death raised concerns within the family, who suspected the use of performance-enhancing drugs, reported DT Next. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Bulandshahr: Man Walking on Road Suddenly Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack in UP; Video Surfaces.

Ramki’s relatives filed a formal complaint with the Kasimedu Police, claiming that his trainer had allegedly influenced him to consume steroids for faster muscle gain. They believe prolonged use of these substances severely impacted his health and ultimately led to his death. Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Working Out at Gym in Varanasi, Sudden Death Caught on Camera (Disturbing Video).

Following the complaint, police assured the family of a thorough investigation into the matter. Ramki's body was sent for postmortem to a government hospital and later handed over to the family. Authorities are currently examining the allegations and have promised appropriate action based on medical and forensic findings.

