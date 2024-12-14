Cine Star Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday, after being granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 13. This came after the actor was arrested in connection with a tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of INR 50,000. After his release, Allu Arjun was seen arriving at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun Arrives at His Jubilee Hills Residence After Being Released From Hyderabad Central Jail; ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Welcomed With Traditional Rituals (Watch Videos).

Speaking to the media, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," said the actor.Allu Arjun further reiterated, "I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you."

Allu Arjun’s Statement After Jail Release

Hyderabad Stampede Incident

The incident took place on December 4 when Allu Arjun visited the Sandhya Theatre for a screening of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A large crowd had gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the star, and the situation turned chaotic when the actor waved at the crowd from the sunroof of his vehicle. Police alleged that the actor's certain actions led to the death of Revathi and her son sustaining injuries. The incident occurred after fans rushed to see the film star coming to the theatre, with the police alleging that the actor's action led to the tragic incident.

According to authorities, the actor's private security personnel began pushing the crowd to clear the way for the vehicle, which led to the tragic incident. The police further claimed that despite being informed about the large crowd and potential danger, Allu Arjun's team did not act promptly to address the situation. This ultimately resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her son. "His team was intimated to take him back citing a large public gathering but they didn't act on it and Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobast was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident," the police added. Initially, Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana, following the tragic incident. His legal team challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail.

However, Allu Arjun had to spend the night in jail before being released this morning. The actor's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the release despite the High Court's order. He stated, "They received an order copy from the High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused. They will have to answer... this is illegal detention, and we will take legal action... as of now, he has been released." Ahead of his release, heightened security was observed outside the Chanchalguda Central Jail, as fans and media gathered to witness the actor's return. Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, was present at the jail to receive the actor after his release.

Allu Arjun Arrest Row

The incident has drawn significant attention from political figures and film industry personalities alike. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KTR, and other political leaders condemned the arrest. Celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan also expressed their support for Allu Arjun during this time. Earlier, during the success meet of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun had shared his shock at the incident, stating, "The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news."