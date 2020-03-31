Jacqueline Fernandez Signs A Telugu Film Opposite Power Star Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan Kalyan and Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Netflix’s Drive, in which she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. In 2019, she also did a special number in Prabhas’ film, Saaho. We all know that Jacqueline has been looking for opportunities even in South Cinema. Looks like she has signed a mega project. As per reports, the Sri Lankan beauty has signed a film opposite Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Although there has been no official announcement, it is said that this Telugu film will be directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz’s Song Is Fantastic and a Perfect Number to Dance on This Holi! (Watch Video).

Filmmaker Krish is known for his works in Tollywood as well as Bollywood. He has directed films such as Vedam, Gabbar Is Back, N.T.R: Mahanayakudu, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, among others. Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez and Pawan Kalyan’s film, it is said to be a period action-adventure, reports Mirror. About this project a source revealed to the tabloid, “It is a pan-India film set in 1870 and will release in multiple languages. Jacqueline is looking to explore newer avenues and this is a step forward in that direction. She flew down to Hyderabad several times this year to meet her director and co-star.” The source was further quoted as saying, “The film will be shot at multiple studios in Hyderabad on lavish sets. The visuals will be enhanced further using special effects. Jacqueline will sport a different avatar, wearing heavy designer clothes and period jewelry.” Vakeel Saab: Is Ileana D’Cruz the Lead Heroine in Pawan Kalyan Starrer?

The report further states that Pawan Kalyan has already started shooting for this film. We just cannot wait for the makers to make the news official. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, whereas Jacqueline Fernandez has two Hindi films in her kitty – Kick 2 and Attack.