Vakeel Saab: Is Ileana D’Cruz the Lead Heroine in Pawan Kalyan Starrer?

Ileana D'Cruz, Pawan Kalyan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood beauty Ileana D’Cruz had made her acting with not a Hindi film, but a Telugu movie, Devadasu, which released in 2006. In fact, she has done numerous films in Tollywood after it. The last time that she did a Telugu flick was in 2018, Amar Akbar Anthony. She played a triple role in that film, and it was the first time that she was playing such kind of role. Looks like Ileana D’Cruz is all set to do another Telugu film, after a gap of two years. Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan's Laidback Lawyer in Pink's Telugu Remake is Strikingly Different from Amitabh Bachchan's OG and Thala Ajith's Tamil Version.

Reports are doing rounds stating that Ileana D’Cruz is the lead heroine in the Pawan Kalyan starrer, Vakeel Saab. This film is the remake of the Hindi film, Pink. This movie was also remade in Tamil, which was titled as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar in the lead. It was recently when the makers of Vakeel Saab released Pawan Kaylan’s look in the film, and it won hearts. This movie is special as it is after a gap of two years that Pawan Kalyan is returning to films. Vakeel Saab's First Song Maguva Maguva Celebrates Spirit Of Womanhood Honouring Laxmi Agarwal, Mithali Raj Among Others (Watch Video).

Regarding Ileana D’Cruz to be seen as the lead actress in Vakeel Saab, there has been no official announcement made it. Earlier there were even reports of Shruti Haasan being considered as the lead actress of this upcoming film. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and will be produced under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.